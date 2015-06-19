UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA named Newton de Souza as its interim chief executive officer according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday, after federal police arrested Marcelo Odebrecht.
Newton was previously head of Fiduciary Affairs and Governance at the conglomerate, Latin America's largest. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.