CURITIBA, Brazil, July 24 Brazilian prosecutors presented formal charges against Marcelo Odebrecht, head of Latin America's largest engineering firm Odebrecht SA , and Otavio Marques Azevedo, CEO of Andrade Gutierrez , and 20 others on Friday.

The executives were charged with corruption, money laundering and criminal conspiracy for their alleged role in a corruption scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)