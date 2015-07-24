BRIEF-Hershey Co says Chairman John Bilbrey's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 mln
* Chairman John Bilbrey's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2naR38j) Further company coverage:
CURITIBA, Brazil, July 24 Brazilian prosecutors presented formal charges against Marcelo Odebrecht, head of Latin America's largest engineering firm Odebrecht SA , and Otavio Marques Azevedo, CEO of Andrade Gutierrez , and 20 others on Friday.
The executives were charged with corruption, money laundering and criminal conspiracy for their alleged role in a corruption scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
