(Corrects to say "Miami transport system" rather than "Miami subway" in 8th paragraph)

June 19 Brazil's largest engineering and construction firm Odebrecht SA had three of its top directors arrested on Friday, including chief executive Marcelo Odebrecht, as part of a sweeping corruption investigation into state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

With 172 billion reais ($55.8 billion) in assets, Odebrecht' is Brazil's fifth largest private sector company, with operations in 21 countries in the Americas, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

* Odebrecht was created in 1944 by Norberto Odebrecht, son of German immigrants, and has been run by his grandson Marcelo Odebrecht since 2008

* Odebrecht's conglomerate spans 15 business areas and recorded gross revenue of 108 billion reais ($33.4 billion) in 2014, a 20 percent increase from the previous year. Its engineering and construction division accounted for about a third of that revenue

* Petrochemical company Braskem, controlled by Odebrecht, accounts for about half of the conglomerate's global revenue

* Over 50 percent of Odebrecht's revenue will come from overseas operations by 2016, up from 39 percent in 2011.

Below are some of Odebrecht's main projects across the globe:

* United States: Texas' state highway 99, or Grand Parkway; Florida's Fort Lauderdale airport runway; Miami port; Miami transport system

* Mexico: ethylene plant; dam in Veracruz state to provide drinking water and hydroelectric power

* Cuba: port of Mariel; upgrade and renovation of Havana airport

* Panama: expansion of Tocumen international airport; city of Panama's subway line 1; Santiago-Vighi highway

* Peru: Lima subway, Chaglla hydroelectric plant

* Venezuela: Maiquetia international airport; lines 4 and 5 of Caracas' subway

* Angola: Lauca hydroelectric

* Mozambique: Moatize coal mine installation; Nacala international airport's new runway ($1 = 3.1 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)