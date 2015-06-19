(Corrects to say "Miami transport system" rather than "Miami
subway" in 8th paragraph)
June 19 Brazil's largest engineering and
construction firm Odebrecht SA had three of its top
directors arrested on Friday, including chief executive Marcelo
Odebrecht, as part of a sweeping corruption investigation into
state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
With 172 billion reais ($55.8 billion) in assets, Odebrecht'
is Brazil's fifth largest private sector company, with
operations in 21 countries in the Americas, Africa, Europe and
the Middle East.
* Odebrecht was created in 1944 by Norberto Odebrecht, son
of German immigrants, and has been run by his grandson Marcelo
Odebrecht since 2008
* Odebrecht's conglomerate spans 15 business areas and
recorded gross revenue of 108 billion reais ($33.4 billion) in
2014, a 20 percent increase from the previous year. Its
engineering and construction division accounted for about a
third of that revenue
* Petrochemical company Braskem, controlled by
Odebrecht, accounts for about half of the conglomerate's global
revenue
* Over 50 percent of Odebrecht's revenue will come from
overseas operations by 2016, up from 39 percent in 2011.
Below are some of Odebrecht's main projects across the
globe:
* United States: Texas' state highway 99, or Grand Parkway;
Florida's Fort Lauderdale airport runway; Miami port; Miami
transport system
* Mexico: ethylene plant; dam in Veracruz state to provide
drinking water and hydroelectric power
* Cuba: port of Mariel; upgrade and renovation of Havana
airport
* Panama: expansion of Tocumen international airport; city
of Panama's subway line 1; Santiago-Vighi highway
* Peru: Lima subway, Chaglla hydroelectric plant
* Venezuela: Maiquetia international airport; lines 4 and 5
of Caracas' subway
* Angola: Lauca hydroelectric
* Mozambique: Moatize coal mine installation; Nacala
international airport's new runway
($1 = 3.1 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Andrew Hay)