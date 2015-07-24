CURITIBA, Brazil, July 24 Brazilian prosecutors will present formal charges Friday against the chief executive of Latin America's largest engineering firm and other senior executives detained last month in a landmark investigation meant to show the country's elite are not above the law.

Marcelo Odebrecht, the third-generation chief executive of the family-run Brazilian conglomerate, could face charges of corruption and money laundering, after federal police said this week they had enough evidence to accuse him of those crimes.

The prosecutors say Odebrecht knew his firm participated in, and possibly led what they call a cartel of engineering firms that overcharged state-run oil firm Petrobras and bribed executives and politicians, many whom are in President Dilma Rousseff's coalition government.

A news conference is slated for 3:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) on Friday, the end of a 35-day period to present charges, after Odebrecht and others were arrested on June 19.

Top executives of Brazil's second-largest engineering firm Andrade Gutierrez are also expected to face charges.

Odebrecht's detention in Operation 'Erga Omnes,' Latin for 'For Everyone,' raised the stakes of the investigation focused on Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known.

Marcelo Odebrecht's personal ties to former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva threaten to bring the scandal closer to the ruling Workers' Party, whose treasurer is in jail and standing trial for corruption.

Prosecutors have also opened a separate inquiry into whether Lula improperly used his connections to benefit Odebrecht after leaving office.

Rousseff is not under investigation, but her approval rating sank to 7.7 percent, a poll showed this week, while 62.8 percent want her impeached over corruption at Petrobras, which she chaired before becoming president in 2011.

Odebrecht's arrest heightened tensions between defense lawyers and investigators in the southern city of Curitiba. Odebrecht's lawyers called the arrest illegal and unnecessary and appealed for his release.

Earlier this week, police released messages found on Odebrecht's cell phone with instructions to "sanitize paraphernalia MF and RA."

In a court dispatch asking Odebrecht lawyers for clarification, federal judge Sergio Moro said the initials apparently suggested Odebrecht's subordinates Marcio Faria and Rogerio Araujo destroy evidence.

More alarming, Moro wrote, was another message "work to stop/annul (PF dissidents)." PF stands for federal police.

Brazil's bar association, the OAB, published a statement on Monday saying defense lawyers should not be intimidated by the federal police and said communication between clients and lawyers is an inviolable right. (Writing and additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer)