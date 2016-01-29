RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 29 Oil and gas fields
already paid for and in production can sustain Brazilian
state-run company Petroleo Brasileiro SA for two to
three years of low prices, a board member for the firm told
reporters on Friday.
"We have various fields where the cost per barrel is $50 and
most or all of them have had their investment completed. Today,
the cost to carry on production will cost less or nearly
nothing," Petrobras board member Segen Estefen told reporters at
an event in Rio de Janeiro.
Estefen did not specify which fields had already been paid
for, but said that after two to three years as these fields run
out, the situation would become "more complicated" if the oil
price did not recover.
Earlier on Friday Petrobras slashed its oil and natural gas
reserves 20 percent to 10.52 billion barrels of oil and natural
gas equivalent (boe) as of Dec. 31, the lowest level since 2001,
according to standards set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC). Petrobras booked 13.13 boe a year earlier.
The reserve decline comes as a plunge in oil prices, high
level of debt, high costs and a corruption scandal restrict
further development of giant but expensive discoveries in the
last decade.
(Reporting by Rodirgo Viga Gaier, additional reporting by Jeb
Blount; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)