RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras, which slashed its five-year spending plan by
40 percent in June, will likely cut back further as growing debt
costs, falling oil prices and a weak currency have already made
the plan obsolete, two company sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Standard & Poor's decision to cut Brazil's sovereign credit
rating to "junk" grade on Wednesday was followed by a separate
downgrade for Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is
known, on Thursday.
The sources said the downgrade will raise the cost of
refinancing Petrobras' more than $130 billion of debt and reduce
the capital available to drill wells, build production ships and
refineries and pay for infrastructure to boost output and
revenue.
"The June plan is already obsolete, its outlook for oil
prices, debt costs and the currency are no longer realistic. The
plan will have to be changed," one of the sources said.
In a statement released late on Thursday, Petrobras said its
project financing was sound in the medium term and is not
affected by a downgrade in credit risk by a ratings agency.
Hailed as a return to reality after years of missed output
goals, record spending and a giant corruption scandal that led
to $17 billion of writedowns, the plan unveiled in June cut the
2015-2019 spending goal to $130 billion from $221 billion.
Both sources are directly involved in Petrobras' planning
efforts and asked for anonymity because company plans are still
under discussion. Both also said a planned sale in 2015 of up to
25 percent of fuel-distribution arm Petrobras Distribuidora SA
is now almost impossible.
Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine said in June that
Petrobras would likely start reviewing its strategic plans on a
quarterly basis.
The June plan is based on Brent crude oil averaging
$60 a barrel in 2015 and $70 a barrel from 2016 to 2019. So far
this year Brent has averaged $57 and Brent futures are trading
below $60 a barrel through November 2017, a sign few
investors and traders expect an increase soon. The highest
current futures price is $65.10 for December 2022 settlement
.
Petrobras' plan also assumed Brazil's real currency would
average 3.10 to the dollar in 2015 and 3.26 in 2016. But it has
already weakened 19 percent since then to 3.85, driving up the
local currency cost of paying the company's debts, most of which
are in dollars.
The S&P move is also Petrobras' second downgrade to junk
this year after Moody's Investors Service stripped the company
in February.
Many foreign pension funds and other large investors are
required to unload bonds once two separate agencies rate them as
speculative grade. That could lead to a plunge in the price of
existing Petrobras debt and limit the pool of buyers for new
offerings.
The second source said that a revision of the plan's
premises and spending will be needed.
"These are times that will try our hearts," the source said.
