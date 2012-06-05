RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will present its 2012-2016 strategic plan to investors within the next few weeks, Chief Executive Officer Maria das Graças Foster told reporters in São Paulo on Tuesday.

Petrobras' current plan through the end of 2015 calls for the company to spend about $225 billion on expansion. (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes in São Paulo; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)