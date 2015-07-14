(Adds senator reaction, details on seizure operation)
BRASILIA, July 14 Brazilian police carried out
their first search and seizure operations on Tuesday aimed at
sitting lawmakers suspected of taking bribes in a corruption
scandal at state-run oil firm Petrobras.
Police seized luxury cars including a red Ferrari, a black
Porsche and a gray Lamborghini from the home of Senator Fernando
Collor de Mello, a former president, according to a Reuters
witness.
The operation, which consisted of 53 related search and
seizure operations during the day, was ordered to prevent the
destruction or removal of evidence, according to statements from
the police and federal prosecutors.
Police did not provide the names of those under
investigation but confirmed the operations were ordered by
Brazil's Supreme Court, which is the only authority that can
order a criminal investigation of sitting politicians.
Collor, who was impeached in 1992 for alleged corruption,
said on Twitter that the operation was "invasive" and
"arbitrary" and intended only to intimidate potential witnesses.
According to Brazilian media, senators Ciro Nogueira and
Fernando Bezerra and congressman Eduardo da Fonte were among the
targets of Tuesday's operations. Police also conducted a search
at a TV station where Collor is a main stakeholder.
Since March of last year, the corruption probe known as
Operation Car Wash has landed former Petrobras executives and
some of Brazil's most powerful construction magnates behind
bars, accused of fixing contracts in return for bribes.
Thirty-four lawmakers and one vice governor are under
investigation.
The massive kickback scandal has paralyzed infrastructure
plans of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is
formally known, and undermined President Dilma Rousseff's
political standing as she struggles with a sputtering economy.
The police statement said Tuesday's operations were taking
place in the Federal District and six states: Bahia, Pernambuco,
Alagoas, Santa Catarina, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
In a statement, senator Bezerra "reaffirmed" his trust in
the authorities and said he is ready to provide any information
requested. Efforts to reach the lawmakers Nogueira and da Fonte
were unsuccessful.
