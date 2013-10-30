UPDATE 1-UK economy's strong growth since Brexit vote starts to slow
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)
SAO PAULO Oct 30 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday its new policy on determining domestic diesel and gasoline prices will automatically trigger adjustments based on international prices, exchange rate and other factors.
The methodology for determining prices for fuels will not allow full pass-through of volatility of international oil prices, the company said in a filing.
* US FDA grants orphan drug designation to Prometic's PBI-4050 drug for the treatment of alström syndrome
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.