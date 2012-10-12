* Company must curtail investments unless it profits on fuel
* Government remains noncommittal on additional fuel hikes
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 12 Petrobras,
Brazil's state-controlled oil company, could abandon some of the
costly projects in its investment plan if the Brazilian
government doesn't approve long-sought increases in fuel prices,
according to an article in the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper.
A Petrobras spokesman declined to comment on the article.
The company, based in Rio de Janeiro, has been pushing to
get Brazil's government to authorize price increases for
gasoline, diesel, and other refined fuels because at present, to
meet growing demand, it is forced to import some of the fuels at
market prices and then sell them to customers at a loss. Despite
massive new offshore oil discoveries in recent years, Petrobras
still relies on foreign sources to meet soaring domestic demand
for refined fuels.
Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster has said
new fuel price increases will be needed to stem losses in the
company's refining division and to help pay for its $237 billion
2012-2016 investment plan, the world's largest corporate
spending program. Though the government in
recent months has authorized a handful of small increases, the
company is still losing money on the imports.
As a result, Petrobras' refining division lost more than 11
billion reais ($5.45 billion) in the first six months of 2012.
The losses helped drag the company to a 1.35 billion real loss
in the second quarter, Petrobras' first quarterly loss in more
than 13 years.
According to the Estado article, Foster in late September
presented Guido Mantega, Brazil's finance minister and chairman
of Petrobras' board, a list of projects that the company could
abandon without a further fuel hike. The article did not detail
the projects on the list, but Petrobras executives have said
that refineries and petrochemical projects under construction
near Rio and in Brazil's northeast are costly distractions at a
time when the company is struggling to ramp up production at its
big offshore discoveries.
Mantega, on an official trip outside Brazil, could not
immediately be reached for comment. Calls to his press office
went unanswered on Friday, a public holiday in Brazil.
In August he said there was no new fuel increase "on the
horizon." Concerned with inflation as Brazil's
once-booming economy begins to recover from a year of
stagnation, the government of President Dilma Rousseff is wary
that fuel hikes would accelerate price increases in other
sectors.
