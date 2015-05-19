SAO PAULO May 18 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday that output in
Brazil and abroad rose 8.8 percent in April from a year ago to
2.78 million barrels a day of oil and equivalent natural gas a
day (boepd).
Petrobras, as the company is known, said increases in
production on two of its recently installed FPSOs (Floating
Production, Storage and Offloading) in the sub-salt region at
Santos basin were the main factors behind the overall output
boost.
The Brazilian oil company is struggling to increase output
after missing production targets successively in the last years.
And it is focusing in the high-yield sub-salt area to do so.
Petrobras said sub-salt production reached a record on April
11th at 590,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Trying to overcome a massive corruption scandal that led to
the resignation of nearly all top executives, the company posted
a better-than-expected first-quarter profit last week, although
slightly smaller than in the year before.
Petrobras profit in the three months ended March 30 fell 1.2
percent to 5.33 billion reais ($1.8 billion) compared with 5.39
billion reais a year earlier.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Ken Wills)