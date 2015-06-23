By Caroline Stauffer
| CURITIBA, Brazil, June 23
CURITIBA, Brazil, June 23 Brazil's biggest
corruption investigation ever is likely to go on for at least
two more years and could ensnare more than a dozen foreign
companies and the country's biggest electric utility Eletrobras
, a lead prosecutor said on Tuesday.
Prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima told Reuters his
task force is not investigating former President Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva, as some Brazilian media has suggested could
happen, due to his ties to a construction magnate arrested in
the case involving bribes at state-run oil company Petrobras
.
"At this point the former president is not part of the
investigation," said Lima at his office in Curitiba. "All we
have until now is just news in the press ... The fact is, if we
find cause, we will investigate him like anyone else."
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Christian Plumb)