RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 6 Petroleo Brasileiro SA'S
new chief executive was appointed without properly
consulting independent directors and does not have the support
of the full board, two board members said on Friday.
Mauro Cunha, who represents minority shareholders on the
10-member board, said he read news reports that former Banco do
Brasil CEO Aldemir Bendine, a confidant of Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff, would take the helm of Petrobras before the
board had even had a chance to vote on the appointment.
Seven members of the state-controlled oil company's board
are appointed by the government while three are independent.
"We have seen today an episode of disrespect for the board
of directors of Petrobras," Cunha said in a statement. "Once
again the controlling shareholder (the government) has imposed
its will over the interests of Petrobras, ignoring the appeals
of long-term investors," he added.
Silvio Sinedino, who represents the company's unionized
employees, said he voted against Bendine and five other senior
appointments in protest over the political nature of the
appointments and failure to fully consult the board and company
workers.
He called on the company to set objective criteria for
naming senior executives. He blamed a history of political
interference in the selection of top-level Petrobras managers
for the corruption scandal that has recently hobbled the
company, cut it off from financial markets, forced it to halt
dozens of projects and led to the layoff of thousands of
workers.
Cunha, who has previously complained that non-government
board members are not given enough time or material to make
sound decisions on company policy, said he was reluctant to
record his comments during the board meeting because he "ran the
risk of suffering retaliation, as he has suffered in the past."
"As the securities filing announcement said, the decision
was by a majority and not unanimous, from which you can conclude
the position of this board member," he wrote.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Editing by
Christian Plumb)