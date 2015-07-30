By Jeb Blount
| RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30
this month kept alive a lawsuit against Brazil's Petrobras in
part because he doubted the state-led oil company's contention
that some assurances it made about ethics and governance
amounted to "mere puffery."
District Judge Jed Rakoff, of Manhattan federal court,
described puffery as a sort of harmless corporate bragging. To
be defined as puffery, such statements, he wrote, would have to
be "too general to cause a reasonable investor to rely upon
them."
If that is the case, they are "inactionable," or not grounds
for a lawsuit, he said, adding that a trial would determine
where and if Petrobras' puffery defense is valid.
Rakoff on July 10 declined to dismiss a class action
accusing the company of misleading investors for years about a
giant price-fixing, bribery and political kickback scandal. The
court disclosed on Thursday the reasoning behind that decision.
The investors are seeking undetermined damages from Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, and
from some its former senior executives, for tens of billions of
dollars in share losses that they say happened as a result of
the scandal.
Rakoff said Petrobras argued that the following alleged
statements are "mere puffery":
* That Petrobras established a commission "aimed at assuring
the highest ethical standards."
* That Petrobras "adopts the best corporate-governance
practices."
* That Petrobras undertook to "conduct its business with
transparency and integrity" and to "refuse any corrupt and
bribery practices, keeping formal procedures for control and
consequences of any transgressions."
* That it was "fully committed to implementing a fair and
transparent operation."
* That it "will invest all our resources with efficiency and
discipline."
Petrobras officials were not immediately available for
comment.
"While some of the alleged statements, viewed in isolation
may be mere puffery, nonetheless, when (as here alleged), the
statements were made repeatedly in an effort to reassure the
investing public about the company's integrity, a reasonable
investor could rely on them as reflective of the true state of
affairs at the company," Rakoff wrote.
