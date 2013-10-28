RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 28 The long-delayed Abreu e Lima oil refinery in northeastern Brazil is 82 percent built, Jose Carlos Cosenza, director of refining and supply for Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , said on Monday.

Petrobras last month abandoned a partnership with Venezuelan counterpart PDVSA, which was supposed to finance the project with the Brazilian company, and said it would finish the refinery alone.