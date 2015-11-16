BRASILIA Nov 16 A Brazilian prosecutor said on
Monday that new information turned up in the Petrobras
corruption scandal that could lead to the annulment of the
state-owned oil company's purchase of Pasadena Refining Systems
Inc in Texas in 2006.
Brazil's Federal Police on Monday began a new round of
arrests and searches for evidence in the case that include seven
former officials at Petroleo Brasileiro, as Petrobras
is formally known, who are under investigation over alleged
graft related to contracts for the company's Pasadena and Abreu
e Lima refineries.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)