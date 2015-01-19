* Workers suffered burns to 10-75 percent of bodies
* Petrobras does not say how refinery output affected
* Union says protest to cause small output cut
(Adds work slowdown)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 19 Three workers were
seriously hurt in an explosion on Sunday at Petrobras'
323,000-barrel-a-day Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM) outside the
northeastern city of Salvador, the second serious accident at
Brazil's second-largest refinery in a week.
The union will stage a wildcat protest strike until Tuesday
morning, Cedro Silva, a director of SindipetroBA, the union
representing workers at RLAM, told Reuters. The protest, which
includes reducing workers at the refinery and working to rule,
will slow output by a small yet significant amount, he said,
without specifying by how much.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as state-run Petrobras is
formally known, declined on Monday to say if oil processing or
fuel output at RLAM was affected by the accident. It will not
affect fuel supplies to Brazilian consumers, the company said.
The explosion occurred in the U-38 hydrogen generation unit.
The unit has no production directly related to it, according to
Thomson Reuters refinery data.
The injured workers suffered burns to between 10 percent and
75 percent of their bodies and are being treated at a hospital.
The accident revives safety concerns at Petrobras' 14
Brazilian refineries, which have been operating near full
capacity to meet domestic demand that has grown faster than its
ability to supply it.
While a nearly 50 percent drop in crude prices
since June means that Petrobras is no longer losing money
on gasoline and diesel imports, the company may still not be
able to shut units and perform upgrades, union officials said.
A recent price-fixing, bribery and political kickback
scandal has cut Petrobras out of capital markets and led the
company to stop paying for or working with some of the country's
most important construction and engineering firms. Many of those
firms are the same ones which build, expand and repair Petrobras
refineries.
"Thousands of contract workers at the refineries are being
laid off and work is shutting down," said Simão Zanardi, head of
legal and institutional affairs for FUP, Brazil's national oil
workers' federation.
"It is our feeling that most of Petrobras' refineries are
not operating as safely as they should be."
The injured workers at RLAM were using an electric rotary
sander on the inside of a hydrogen tank that had been drained on
Thursday and where workers had already done the same work
without incident, Zanardi said.
On Wednesday RLAM suffered a fire in its paraffin unit after
a faulty valve at the plant, Petrobras' oldest, leaked kerosene.
No one was injured in that event.
(Editing by James Dalgleish, Nick Zieminski, Alden Bentley and
Lisa Shumaker)