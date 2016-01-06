(Recast with Petrobras comments)
By Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 6 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday its
Presidente Bernardes oil refinery is producing normally, but
acknowledged delays in the delivery of fuel in some states.
"The Presidente Bernardes Refinery (RPBC) is producing
normally and supplying the volumes demanded by the market," the
company said. It was responding to questions from Reuters about
union claims that the refinery was not at full production.
Earlier on Wednesday, a union official said the 178,000
barrel-per-day refinery was operating at below capacity, cutting
gasoline, diesel and naphtha output, due to poorly performed
maintenance on its main distillation unit.
The official said the maintenance-related problems were the
result of a decision by Petrobras, as the state-run oil company
is known, to carry out scheduled repairs during a more than
two-week strike in November.
The union official, who requested anonymity to avoid
potential reprisals from Petrobras, was unable to say how much
output was cut by the problem.
In comments sent by email, Petrobras said there had been
delays in the delivery of fuel at some ports of the states of
Espirito Santo, Paraiba and Pernambuco. It added that deliveries
had returned to normal in Paraiba and Pernambuco and the company
was working to resolve the issue in Espirito Santos.
Problems at the refinery, which produces about 8 percent of
Brazil's vehicle fuels, led to shortages of gasoline and diesel
in Brazil's northeastern region last month, a Petrobras source
with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters in December.
The Presidente Bernardes refinery sits along Brazil's
Atlantic coast close by the ports of Santos and São Vicente and
not far from the Petrobras oil and fuel terminal at São
Sebastião.
It is the eighth largest of 15 operating Petrobras
refineries in Brazil by crude-oil-processing capacity. Opened in
1955, it was the first refinery built by Petrobras itself and is
the fourth oldest in the Petrobras system.
Most of the refinery's fuel output is sold in São Paulo,
Brazil's largest city but it also sends fuel to north, northeast
and southern Brazil.
Most fuel sold in Brazil's northeast is sent there by ship
from refineries in other parts of the country.
