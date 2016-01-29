BRASILIA Jan 29 Oil and natural gas reserves at Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA fell 20 percent in 2015 from 2014, the company said in a filing on Friday.

At the end of 2015, the company had 10.516 billion barrels of proven reserves of oil and equivalent natural gas according to criteria set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), down from 13.141 billion in 2014, the company said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alexander Smith)