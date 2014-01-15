PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
By Jeb Blount BRASILIA, Jan 14 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said on Tuesday its proven reserves rose 1.9 percent in 2013 as asset sales and the natural decline of older areas limited the impact of reserve additions from new fields in Brazil. Petrobras had 13.1 billion barrels of proven oil and equivalent natural gas (boe) at the end of the year compared with 12.9 billion barrels a year earlier, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a statement. The figure is based on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, standards for the accounting of oil and natural gas. Reserves are equal to about 18 years of current Petrobras output. Petrobras reserves have grown slowly in recent years despite more than a decade of increased spending and a plan to spend $237 billion through the end of 2017, most of it on new crude oil exploration and production. The corporate investment program is the world's largest and has allocated an average $47.4 billion of spending a year. "The numbers are another in a series of disappointing reserve announcements," said Cleveland Jones, a professor of geology at the Brazilian Petroleum Institute at the Rio de Janeiro-State University. "Going forward though, we are likely to see somewhat better results. Petrobras' former Chief Executive Officer Jose Sergio Gabrielli, who gave up his job in 2011 to current CEO Maria das Graças Foster, had predicted the company would have about 30 billion barrels of reserves by now thanks to giant offshore discoveries south of Rio de Janeiro. Under the less rigid standards of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, or SPE, the company's proven reserves rose 0.8 percent to 16.5 billion barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas in 2013. The SEC proven reserve standards are stricter than the SPE standards with regard to the company's ability to profitably produce the oil that is discovered. Table with Petrobras proven reserves: PETROBRAS (SEC standards) 2013 Oil and Condensate (bln barrels) 11.032 Natural Gas (bln cubic meters) 334.691 Oil equivalent (bln boe) 13.123
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 15 Wednesday's indictments in the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo Inc provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S. officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's security services and private Russian hackers.
March 15 U.S. President Donald Trump used his barnstorming strategy on Wednesday to try to build momentum for his first legislative initiative, a healthcare overhaul, by holding a massive rally in Nashville, Tennessee, reminiscent of his campaign events.