BRIEF-John Devaney reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Altisource Residential
* John Devaney reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Altisource Residential Corp as of Feb 1 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2k4WvJN Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO May 30 Aldemir Bendine, chief executive officer of Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, offered his resignation to the company's board of directors on Monday morning, a source with direct knowledge of the subject told Reuters.
Pedro Parente, nominated to replace Bendine by Brazil's Interim President Michel Temer on May 19, has passed a background check, and his hiring awaits approval by the board, said the source, who requested anonymity because no approval has been given to speak to the press. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Transaction valued at approximately $815 million, expected to be immediately accretive to non-gaap eps
* Yatra online inc says q3 revenue up 7.9 percent yoy to inr 2,395 million