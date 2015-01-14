RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 14 Brazil's Petroleo
Brasileiro SA expects to release unaudited
third-quarter financial results on Jan. 27 after a scheduled
meeting of its board of directors, the state-run oil company
said Wednesday in a statement.
Petrobras, as the company is known, had previously said it
will release the results by the end of January. If the board
fails to approve the accounts, the results won't be released,
the statement said.
Results have been delayed since November after its auditor,
PricewaterhouseCoopers failed to certify Petrobras' accounts
after a price-fixing, bribery and political kick-back scandal
raised questions about the value of its assets.
