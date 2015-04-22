RIO DE JANEIRO, April 22 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that
it lost 26.6 billion reais ($8.8 billion) in the fourth quarter
after taking a write-down of 50.8 billion reais because of
corruption and other impairments.
Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, said
write-downs linked to a corruption scandal represented 6.19
billion reais of the total with the rest coming from cost
overruns at refineries, the falling oil price and other missed
goals.
$1 = 3.01 Brazilian Reais
