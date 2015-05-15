BRIEF-Eagle Bulk Shipping confirms acquisition of 9 ultramax vessels
* Eagle Bulk Shipping confirms acquisition of 9 ultramax vessels
RIO DE JANEIRO May 15 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA reported a first-quarter profit of 5.33 billion reais ($1.78 billion), the state-run oil company said on Friday in a statement filed with the country's securities regulator CVM.
Petrobras, as the company is known, also reported net sales, or sales minus taxes, of 74.4 billion reais and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of cash flow also known as EBITDA, of 21.5 billion reais.
($1 = 3.00 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
BRUSSELS, March 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: