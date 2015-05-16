* End of fuel subsidy, corruption slowdown drive results
* Total investments fall 13 pct, operating costs cut 22 pct
* Refining unit makes 6.18 bln-real profit
* Fuel subsidy removal offsets drop in crude price
By Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 15 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA beat analyst forecasts
on Friday, posting first-quarter profit little changed from a
year earlier, as an end to fuel subsidies helped overcome a
plunge in crude prices.
Petrobras, as the company is known, also cut investments by
13 percent after a massive corruption scandal forced it to stop
paying or hiring about two dozen key construction and
engineering companies.
The scandal, in which prosecutors say contractors
overcharged for work with the excess used for political bribes,
has led to the resignation of nearly all Petrobras' top
executives, a 6.2 billion reais ($2.1 billion) writedown and the
paralysis of much of the company's activity since November.
Less activity helped Petrobras cut operating costs 22
percent as it looks to control its soaring debt load. The
company is in a bid to regain investor confidence after a
nearly$9 billion loss in the fourth quarter, the biggest in its
history.
"The result was very positive," said Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Monteiro. "This process, it will take a long time, but we
hope to slowly regain the confidence of investors."
Petrobras profit in the three months ended March 30 fell 1.2
percent to 5.33 billion reais ($1.8 billion) compared with 5.39
billion reais a year earlier, according to a filing with
Brazil's securities regulator CVM.
The result exceeded expectations of a 2.5 billion-real
quarterly profit, the average estimate of seven analysts
surveyed by Reuters. One of the analysts predicted a net loss.
Petrobras also reported net sales, or sales minus sales
taxes, of 74.4 billion reais, broadly in line with expectations
of 79.4 billion reais.
While a 49 percent decline in the price of oil erased the
impact of an 11 percent increase in crude output, the
crude-price impact was offset by savings resulting from an end
to fuel subsidies.
The resulting gain helped boost operating results measured
by EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation to
21.5 billion reais in the quarter, more than a third higher than
the 16 billion reais expected in the survey.
Fuel import costs have fallen with the price of gasoline and
diesel in world markets by bringing import costs in line with
domestic prices.
In recent years, Petrobras lost more than 60 billion reais
subsidizing domestic fuel because the government, trying to
control inflation, kept prices below world levels.
After the company faced a cut-off from financial markets
after the corruption scandal forced it to delay the release of
third-quarter results, the government finally relented and
granted Petrobras a 5 percent increase in diesel and 3 percent
in gasoline in November.
For the whole first quarter, domestic prices were above
international prices, ending the subsidy and helping the
refining unit turn 6.18 billion real profit, one of its first in
years. A year earlier, the unit lost 4.81 billion reais.
The good refining result helped make up for the impact of
the 18 percent decline in the average value of Brazil's real
against the U.S. dollar.
The decline caused the local-currency value of Petrobras'
dollar debts to soar, adding to non-operating financial losses.
Petrobras, the world's most indebted major oil company, saw
its debt in reais jump 14 percent compared with the end of the
fourth quarter to 400.4 billion reais. In dollars its debt fell
2 percent to 103.6 billion.
($1 = 3.00 Brazilian reais)
