(Adds details on earnings release notification)
SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA delayed the release of its
third-quarter earnings report on Thursday to allow more time to
investigate corruption allegations.
The company, known as Petrobras, plans to report its
earnings on Dec. 12 and not on Friday, the last day it could
have done so without incurring hefty fines.
Petrobras said in a securities filing that the release had
been pushed back so two law firms it hired would have more time
to look into potential money laundering and "proceed to possible
adjustments in financial statements."
Brazil's federal police have been investigating allegations
that kickbacks from Petrobras contractors were funneled to
President Dilma Rousseff's Worker's Party and its allies in
Congress, a case known as "Operation Car Wash."
Local newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported earlier this
month that PriceWaterhouseCoopers, which audits Petrobras'
earnings, had refused to sign off on the third-quarter statement
without a more in-depth internal investigation.
Petrobras said on Thursday its results had not yet been
reviewed by external auditors. The company said it is committed
to delivering the report as soon as possible and would notify
investors 15 days in advance once a date for the release of
formally audited results is established.
Petrobras' failure to deliver audited results before
year-end could put the company technically in default on dozens
of billions of dollars in bonds.
Petrobras hired Brazilian law firm Trench, Rossi and
Watanabe and global law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher last month
to investigate possible deviations of company resources.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Chris Reese, Andrew Hay)