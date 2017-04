SAO PAULO, April 13 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday that board members will meet on April 22 to discuss third-quarter and full-year 2014 financial results, following more than five months of delays in the wake of a corruption scandal.

In a securities filing, Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras said it expects to release financial data pending the board's approval of the numbers. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)