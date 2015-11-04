(Adds estimated strike-related oil output cuts, union comment)
By Jeb Blount and Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 4 Petrobras oil output in
Brazil is holding steady at about 179,000 barrels a day below
levels recorded before workers began a strike against the
state-owned oil company on Sunday, a company source told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Production of oil is about 8.5 percent below pre-strike
levels of about 2.1 million barrels a day, based on production
estimates released by Petrobras since the strike began.
Output levels on Tuesday and Wednesday are higher than they
were on Monday, when Petrobras said the strike by unionized
workers was costing it about 273,000 barrels a day of output, or
13 below pre-strike levels, the source said.
The cuts have already caused the biggest strike-induced hit
to Petrobras' output since a 32-day strike in 1995 that led to
lines at gas stations and military occupation of refineries. The
latest strike is also likely to increase pressure on a company
hobbled by a corruption scandal and debt of $130 billion, the
largest in the world oil industry.
The company source said that the strike is having a
"significant" financial impact on the company. The source asked
for anonymity because no authorization had been given to talk to
the press.
While the walkout is spreading, Brazilian strikers, by law,
face some limits on how much production they can stop and how
quickly they can stop it. Unions are required to make sure their
decision to lay down tools at refineries, oil platforms and
other dangerous installations is carried out safely.
Management can try to run refineries or oil platforms on its
own if it is able to do so with contingency measures.
Production from the giant Roncador offshore oil field in
Brazil's Campos Basin, for instance, continued on Wednesday
after workers on the field's production vessels joined a
four-day strike, an oil workers' spokesman said, denying media
reports of an output shutdown.
Tezeu Bezerra, head of communications at Sindipetro Norte
Fluminense, which represents workers on Roncador platforms, said
the strike did not stop output at the P-52, P-54, P-55, and P-62
floating production vessels which were operating under
management contingency plans.
"There is nothing that we'd like more than to say that
Roncador is stopped," he said. "But that's not true, the workers
have joined the strike but production continues."
Bloomberg News, citing sources it did not identify, reported
earlier that production of Roncador crude had been halted on
those platforms after workers joined the strike.
(Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira; editing by Grant
McCool)