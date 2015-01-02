By Jeb Blount and Anthony Boadle
| RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA Jan 2 When federal
investigators first identified signs of corruption at Petrobras
in 2009, Dilma Rousseff insisted Brazil's state-run oil company
had nothing to hide.
"Petrobras has one of the most accurate accounting standards
in the world," said Rousseff, who was then chairwoman of its
board and is now Brazil's president. "If it wasn't the case,
investors would not be seeking out the company as one of the
great investment targets."
Today, it's clear her confidence was misplaced.
Petrobras now acknowledges it overpaid on
contracts for years.
Prosecutors say engineering firms paid bribes to win
Petrobras contracts, systematically overcharged it to the tune
of billions of dollars and funneled a cut of the money to
corrupt executives, vendors and political parties, including
Rousseff's ruling Workers' Party.
A Reuters review of a 2009 federal investigation of
Petrobras, and interviews with those who conducted it, indicates
Rousseff missed opportunities to stop the graft before it
erupted into a crisis so big it could push Brazil's slow-growing
economy back into recession next year.
Rousseff says she did not know about the corruption, or
participate in it, when she was Petrobras' chairwoman from 2003
to 2010.
Opposition leaders say they believe her and that she is
unlikely to face impeachment. Polls show her popularity has
suffered only slightly.
Still, she faces mounting scrutiny over whether she did
enough to halt the corruption at Brazil's biggest company by
revenue. The scandal could haunt her in her second term as
president, which began on Thursday.
Petrobras' stock has fallen nearly 50 percent in the last
six months and its market value is down more than 80 percent
from its peak in 2008.
Two top former executives and three dozen other suspects
allegedly involved in the scheme have been indicted.
The accounting standards that Rousseff praised are now in
such disrepute that independent auditors have refused to certify
Petrobras' quarterly results because, pending further
investigation, they are unable to put a value on its assets.
Records from the Federal Audits Court, or TCU, show that
investigators detected widespread over-charging on contracts and
irregular tendering practices at major Petrobras projects. They
included the Abreu e Lima refinery in northeast Brazil, the
biggest single investment project in Petrobras' history.
The TCU advised both the government and Petrobras' directors
in a report that was sent directly to Rousseff and her board.
Investigators say they would have uncovered even more abuses
if Petrobras hadn't refused to provide key documents.
The TCU's findings were "a clear warning sign of bigger
problems and likely corruption," Saulo Puttini, who was one of
the auditing officials, told Reuters. "What's happening now is
not a surprise to us at all."
DEEP INVOLVEMENT
Rousseff said in a statement on Nov. 22 that she reacted
properly to the TCU report and noted it detailed only a portion
of the wrongdoing that has since been uncovered. A spokesman
referred recent queries regarding Petrobras to that statement.
A senior official close to Rousseff said Petrobras' decision
not to share more information with the TCU at the time was made
by Rousseff's subordinates.
"It never crossed her desk," the official said.
Overseeing Petrobras was not Rousseff's only job, though
people who worked with her say it was her passion.
An economist with a zeal for energy issues, she was also
energy minister from 2003 to 2005 and President Luiz Inacio Lula
da Silva's chief of staff until 2010.
Rousseff oversaw Petrobras during a rise in its fortunes
that paralleled Brazil's commodities-driven economic boom.
She attended monthly board meetings, weighed in on
investment priorities and successfully pushed for a rewrite of
Brazil's oil law to make Petrobras a mandatory partner in new
deep-sea finds.
"She was involved deeply and emotionally in Petrobras," said
Ildo Sauer, the former head of its natural gas and energy unit
who worked with Rousseff during those years.
Petrobras found huge new offshore oil resources starting in
2006 and its market value soared to more than $290 billion in
2008 from $15 billion a decade earlier.
But problems were cropping up. The TCU, which is an office
of Congress and audits federal spending, in 2008 began reviewing
contracts for the Abreu e Lima refinery after spending estimates
started to rise sharply.
In its 2009 report, the TCU cited irregular tender practices
and systematic over-charging on Abreu e Lima contracts. It also
criticized Petrobras for waiting until the last day of the
investigation to deliver many documents, saying it was
tantamount to obstruction.
After receiving the findings, Rousseff alerted the
Comptroller General's office, which in Brazil's regulatory
system is responsible for the protection of public property.
It found no wrongdoing but its ability to do its job has
been widely questioned. Its chief Jorge Hage resigned last month
after complaining that budget cuts mean it has trouble paying
telephone and electricity bills, much less the expense of
tracking corruption.
Investigators believe Rousseff should have done far more.
"They could have undertaken an investigation, they could
have fired an executive, but they didn't take any steps. They
just kept sending money" for Petrobras projects, said Jose
Jorge, who was one of nine TCU judges before he retired in
November.
PROBLEMS WITH OVERSIGHT
The TCU recommended stopping construction of Abreu e Lima
until the irregularities were addressed. Congress agreed and
voted to suspend 2010 budget payments on some contracts cited by
the TCU.
However, Rousseff, who was preparing to run for president,
overruled the recommendations, warned stoppages could cause
unemployment and persuaded Lula to veto that part of the budget
proposal.
Construction continued, and so did the problems. Abreu e
Lima, budgeted at $9.2 billion in 2009, more than doubled to
$18.5 billion in 2014, partly because Venezuela's state-run oil
company PDVSA pulled out of helping to finance the project.
The TCU continued to flag irregularities in reports on the
refinery in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.
Silvio Sinedino, a Petrobras director representing its
employees, said the board failed to detect graft because it had
become a "rubber stamp" for the government.
"The government doesn't want oversight," he said, adding
that important financial information on projects is often only
provided on the day of meetings and that government officials
try to strong-arm the board.
Sauer said Rousseff would regularly summon him and other top
Petrobras executives to the capital Brasilia.
"Those meetings were among the most unpleasant of my life
... Not only were they long, but they involved her yelling a
lot," he said, adding he had to leave Petrobras after losing
favor with Rousseff because he opposed some projects that she
supported.
The extent of the corruption at Petrobras became apparent
after Paulo Roberto Costa, its former refining chief, was
arrested on March 20. He testified that he helped orchestrate a
kickback scheme with a "cartel" of construction companies that
inflated prices on work they did.
"I can't remember a company that failed to pay," he said.
Other arrests followed and prosecutors say more are
expected.
Costa and other witnesses say Abreu e Lima was ground zero
for much of the corruption. Puttini, the TCU investigator, said
"some of the people in jail now" are the same ones he questioned
back in 2009.
The senior official close to Rousseff says she is "stunned"
by the extent of the graft. "No one believed anything on this
scale could have happened in Brazil."
The probe has forced Petrobras to freeze spending on dozens
of projects, leading to thousands of workers being laid off.
Economists say it could shave 1 percentage point or more off
economic growth in 2015. That could be enough to push Brazil
into a recession.
