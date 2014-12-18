SAO PAULO Dec 18 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff vowed on Thursday to help implement the toughest
corporate governance standards at state-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA, which is grappling with the worst
corruption scandal of its history.
At a speech in Brasilia, Rousseff, 67, urged Brazilians not
to lose faith in the company, commonly known as Petrobras and
for years the nation's flagship firm. She called on the nation
to engage on a "pact to fight corruption," which should lead to
a broad reform of Brazil's political system.
Prosecutors allege that executives at Petrobras conspired
for years to inflate the price of refineries, ships, advertising
and other goods and services. They also allege contractors then
kicked-back a percentage of the inflated contracts to executives
and members of Rousseff's ruling coalition in the form of bribes
and campaign contributions.
"We need to know how to investigate and punish, without
hurting Petrobras," Rousseff said. "We have to punish people,
not destroy companies."
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Diane Craft)