By Brian Winter
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Feb 20 Some of the companies caught
up in a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil firm
Petrobras are quietly pressing Brazil's government and judiciary
to strike a "grand bargain" to minimize the legal fallout, five
sources with knowledge of the talks say.
The companies, which prosecutors suspect of paying out
billions of dollars in bribes through service contracts they had
with Petrobras, are worried the investigation is too
far-reaching and could drag on for years, heavily damaging their
bottom lines and Brazil's fragile economy.
They are not trying to escape punishment altogether but are
pressing judges and officials in President Dilma Rousseff's
government, sometimes through intermediaries or at informal
meetings, to find a way for any penalties to be definitive and
applied quickly, the sources told Reuters.
"There has to be a way to say 'We screwed up' without ... it
destroying us and others," a source from one of the companies
said.
The sources spoke with Reuters on the condition that neither
they nor the companies involved in the talks be named, so they
could describe their strategies for dealing with and getting
past Brazil's biggest-ever corruption scandal.
While questions abound over the legality and political
viability of some ideas, and there is some disagreement among
the companies and even their shareholders about what path to
take, the sources said several proposals on accelerating a
solution have been put forth to officials. They include:
* A more active government role in coordinating a settlement
among the nearly two dozen companies implicated in the scheme.
* Enforcement of more restrictive guidelines on how police
and prosecutors detain and question suspects in the case.
* Rousseff making major changes in how Petrobras is run in
order to regain confidence in Brazil's economy and ease the
considerable public anger over misappropriated money.
The companies have so far not discussed in detail what
punishments would be appropriate for those guilty of corruption,
the sources said.
Federal prosecutors say as many as 23 companies regularly
overpaid Petrobras for service contracts from roughly 2004 to
2014. The excess funds were then funneled to corrupt Petrobras
executives as well as politicians, including members of
Rousseff's Workers' Party, the prosecutors allege.
Some of Brazil's biggest construction and engineering
conglomerates are under investigation, including OAS SA,
Odebrecht SA and Andrade Gutierrez, all privately held. They
have publicly denied wrongdoing.
QUESTIONS OVER LEGALITY
The leftist Rousseff has acknowledged graft existed at
Petrobras, but denied she knew about it at the time. She has so
far shown little willingness to intervene in the investigation,
saying that courts' independence must be respected.
However, she warned last month that guilty individuals must
be punished without causing the "destruction" of the companies
they work for.
Her government's top lawyer, Luis Inácio Adams, told Reuters
on Jan. 8 that settlement deals would be "more efficient than
closing a business" and that his office would be willing to
participate in any such talks.
A spokesman for Rousseff's office declined to comment on
questions about whether companies had requested government
intervention in the case.
Federal prosecutors and government lawyers including Adams
have said that, to reach a settlement, companies must first
acknowledge they committed a crime, return misappropriated money
and cooperate with investigators, among other conditions.
However, none of the companies wants to be the first to take
such steps because they worry it would single them out and the
political and financial fallout could bankrupt their businesses,
said a political source who has had direct contact with several
of them in recent months.
Some companies also have legal language in their bonds that
allows creditors to demand immediate repayment if the company
admits to a crime.
Therefore, some of the sources say the only viable solution
is for Rousseff's government to organize a "massive" deal in
concert with all involved companies, plus courts and regulators.
One government minister, speaking on condition of anonymity,
confirmed that some companies have sought out the administration
to explore such an accommodation but said no formal negotiations
were taking place.
The legality of such a deal is questionable. A leading
prosecutor in the case, Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima, said
last month that companies could propose settlements together,
although he cautioned they would be treated individually.
DOWNGRADES, LAYOFFS
The scandal has deeply shaken Latin America's largest
economy since details began to filter out last year.
Rousseff's popularity has fallen to an all-time low, and
some leading opposition politicians have even begun floating the
possibility of impeaching her.
Petrobras shares have tumbled 55 percent since September, as
the scope of the scandal broadened, shaving nearly $50 billion
off the company's market value.
The economic fallout, including postponed investments in
highways and other infrastructure as the companies under
investigation hoard cash, may push Brazil into its second
recession in as many years, economists say.
Twenty-three executives from six of the Petrobras
contractors being probed have been detained and charged with
money laundering and corruption.
None of the companies themselves have been charged with any
crimes to date but investors worry they might face large fines
or be banned from all future government contracts, as Brazilian
law stipulates in some corruption cases.
Those concerns are behind the push for an "acordão" - a
broad deal, in Portuguese.
Ratings agency Fitch cut credit ratings last month for
Construtora Queiroz Galvão and Mendes Junior Trading e
Engenharia, both among the 23 companies being probed, citing the
Petrobras scandal.
OAS missed debt payments last month, citing difficulties in
accessing credit markets. Combined, the contractors have laid
off as many as 20,000 workers in recent months, according to
media reports.
Most of the publicly known evidence against the companies
comes from witness plea bargain testimony that has been leaked
to the media. Many of the companies complain they are enduring
severe damage without having the opportunity to defend
themselves in court.
They say their firms, and Brazil's economy as a whole,
cannot afford to wait while prosecutors decide whether to press
charges.
Brazil's complex legal system, with its overlapping
jurisdictions and numerous avenues for appeal, is one of Latin
America's slowest. A similar, though smaller corruption case
known as the "mensalão" dragged on for seven years before the
guilty parties were sentenced in 2012.
"Only the government has the powers to rapidly solve a
problem this big," another of the sources said.
POLITICAL COSTS
An episode this week laid bare the potential political costs
if Rousseff tried to forge such a deal.
Brazilian media reported that Justice Minister Jose Eduardo
Cardozo met this month with lawyers representing Odebrecht. The
news sparked an uproar on social media as many speculated that
Odebrecht, the largest of the contractors being probed, was
seeking the government's help in reaching a broad settlement.
Joaquim Barbosa, a former Supreme Court chief justice,
called on Cardozo to resign. Sergio Moro, the federal judge
overseeing the Petrobras investigation, said the meeting was
"intolerable".
Cardozo denied any wrongdoing. One of the lawyers, Dora
Cavalcanti, said she used the meeting to protest against
"criminal" leaks of witness testimony in the case, which she
said in other countries would lead to "severe penalties or the
invalidation of the proceedings."
Cavalcanti's argument reveals how the companies plan to
push back against the investigation.
Moro's tactic of jailing witnesses and suspects without
charges and pressuring them into giving plea bargain testimony
has come under increasing attack.
The lawyer for OAS' chief executive, who is one of the
jailed executives, publicly asked last month that Moro be
removed from the case on the grounds he is not impartial. Other
companies have made the same request in private, sources said.
Moro says his investigation has followed Brazilian law.
Some companies are pressing for more overtly political steps
they believe could ease public anger, and create better
conditions for a settlement.
One idea recently floated to senior government officials,
the sources said, would be for Rousseff to make sweeping changes
at Petrobras, such as the appointment of more board members from
the private sector, to show that lessons have been learned and
management of the company will improve.
Rousseff's recent appointment of a trusted confidant as
Petrobras' new CEO would seem to rule out such a move - but the
companies haven't given up.
"We still hope she'll listen to us," one of the sources
said.
