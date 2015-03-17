SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's comptroller general
and Dutch oil platform leasing firm SBM Offshore NV
said on Tuesday they had agreed on a framework for what could be
the first leniency deal in a bribery scandal linked to Brazil's
state-run oil firm Petrobras.
Local engineering companies caught up in the investigation
at Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) are also
seeking deals with the comptroller, or CGU, to minimize economic
fallout from the corruption investigation in exchange for
cooperating with investigators.
Prosecutors investigating the country's largest kickback
scheme ever are trying to block the deals, however, on the
grounds they would obstruct the probe.
SBM said in a statement on Tuesday the agreement sets a
framework "for discussions on a potentially mutually acceptable
settlement and for the disclosure by SBM Offshore of information
relevant to the CGU's investigations."
Petrobras said in May it would not seek bids from SBM while
the ship leaser was under investigation in Brazil.
The oil company later stopped contracting local engineering
firms whose executives are accused of forming a cartel to skim
money off of Petrobras contracts, allegedly enriching themselves
and politicians.
SBM is the world's largest producer of oil production ships
known as FPSOs and Petrobras owns or leases the world's largest
fleet of oil-production ships. A leniency agreement could enable
Petrobras to do business with the Dutch firm again.
SBM settled a bribery case with Dutch prosecutors in
November, but the CGU continued to investigate its activities in
Brazil.
Former Petrobras manager Pedro Barusco said in plea bargain
testimony seen by Reuters earlier this year that he had received
bribes from an SBM point person between 1995 and 2003.
