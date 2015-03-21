BRASILIA, March 21 Five Brazilian banks are
joining British lender Standard Chartered Plc in
seeking early repayment of loans to oil rig producer Sete Brasil
Participações SA, which has been hit by a corruption scandal
involving its main client Petrobras, the Estado de S.Paulo
newspaper reported on Saturday.
The banks are seeking to trigger loan guarantees of 4.5
billion reais ($1.39 billion) to cut their losses on 12 million
reais in loans extended to Sete Brasil, a company created to
build rigs to tap Brazil's sub-salt offshore oil deposits, the
paper said, citing unnamed banking sources.
Sete Brasil said on Friday that Standard Chartered made a
formal request to Fundo Garantidor da Construção Naval, or FGCN,
to trigger guarantees on a loan. FGCN, which provides protection
to banks from potential defaults by shipbuilding firms, has 30
business days to study the request, Sete said in a statement.
The Brazilian banks, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco do
Brasil SA, Caixa Economica Federal, Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA
, had to follow Standard Chartered's lead to get an
equal share of the guarantees, Estado reported.
The move aims to put pressure on Brazil's National
Development Bank (BNDES) to release long-term financing that has
been frozen for years. The situation worsened in recent months
when Sete was implicated in the kickback scandal at Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, its main client, by a former
executive.
Efforts to contact Sete and the banks for comment on the
Estado report were unsuccessful.
The corruption scandal led Petrobras to consider cancelling
its orders for seven rigs and cut off Sete's access to fresh
financing. Sete is 2.5 billion reais in arrears on payments to
contractors, the newspaper report said.
Sete's main creditor is Banco do Brasil with loans worth 3
billion reais, while Bradesco, Itaú BBA and Santander each lent
more than 2 billion reais and Caixa 1.5 billion, the newspaper
said, citing a Sete shareholder. Standard Chartered is the
smallest creditor, with a $250 million loan, it said.
The Standard Chartered loan was one of many deals in which
foreign banks helped fund Sete Brasil's plans to build 29 rigs.
The Rio de Janeiro-based Sete Brasil faces 11 billion reais
in debt repayments next month and creditors are reluctant to
roll over its debt.
State lenders BNDES and Banco do Brasil SA have
been in talks to disburse more than 4 billion reais in bridge
loans to Sete Brasil. But the lifesaving loan could fall through
after former Sete executive Pedro Barusco admitted accepting
bribes in exchange for contracts.
($1 = 3.2279 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
