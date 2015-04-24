(Adds response from Petrobras)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 Four Petrobras oil
platforms off the northeast coast of Brazil have halted
production after a leak of about 7,000 liters of oil was
detected coming from a pipeline linking them, a local oil
workers union head said on Friday.
Brazil's oil regulator, ANP, confirmed the leak in the
Camorim field, 16 kilometers (10 miles) off the coast of the
city of Aracajú, and said it had been contained by Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known.
Stoessel Chagas, director of the Sindipetro-ES, which
represents Petrobras offshore oil workers in Brazil's Alagoas
and Sergipe state, said the leak was detected coming from a
pipeline linking the PCM-5 and PCM-6 production platforms.
Petrobras confirmed the spill in a statement, adding that
even though nearly all of the oil had been collected or
dispersed, the company expects some small particles to reach
shore.
Petrobras said it expects to complete repairs of the leak on
Friday.
The four platforms that halted output are PCM-5, PCM-6,
PCM-8 and PCM-9, which together produce 400 barrels of oil and
60,000 cubic meters of natural gas a day, according to ANP data.
Chagas, who confirmed that the leak had been contained, said
production from the platforms was expected to resume by
Saturday.
"The little leaks from these platforms are constant due to
the lack of maintenance," said Chagas, who added that Petrobras
has been using clamps to plug the leaks. "We joke that there is
more clamp than pipeline" in the system, he said.
The ANP said it was in contact with the Brazilian navy,
which is monitoring the dispersion of the oil slick. It added
that it may open an investigation of the incident and will
continue to monitor the situation.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Reese Ewing and Jeb
Blount; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Peter Galloway and Dan Grebler)