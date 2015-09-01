(Adds Petrobras comment, last paragraph; union background,
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 Brazil's largest oil
workers' union advised Petroleo Brasileiro SA that it
plans to begin an open-ended strike against the state-run oil
company starting at midnight (0300 GMT) on Friday.
The strike is in protest at a recent cut of about 40 percent
in investments by Petrobras, as the company is commonly known,
and the planned sale of about $15.1 billion of assets, the
union, known as FUP, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The cut in the company's five-year investment plan to $130
billion from $221 billion comes in the wake of a plunge in oil
prices and a corruption scandal that forced the company to write
down about $17 billion of assets in 2014.
FUP did not mention any specific salary or work-condition
demands.
The union is against any sale of Petrobras assets and would
like to see the company, currently owned by both government and
non-government investors, to be 100 percent owned by Brazil's
government. The union also opposes any non-Petrobras involvement
in Brazilian oil exploration and production.
Petrobras currently owns about 83 percent of all Brazilian
oil production of about 3 million barrels of oil and equivalent
natural gas a day.
The strike will affect all operational and administrative
units of Petrobras including the fuel and oil import and export
terminals of Transpetro, the company's shipping and gas pipeline
unit.
Petrobras on Tuesday said in a statement that it had been
informed of the planned strike and has scheduled a meeting for
Thursday to discuss the renewal of the union contract.
