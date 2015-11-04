By Jeb Blount
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 4 A four-day strike against
Petrobras gathered steam on Wednesday, cutting crude and natural
gas output from the No. 2 South American oil producer and
threatening to become the most disruptive walkout at the
state-run oil company in 20 years.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known, is expected to continue to report significant output cuts
after new offshore units were affected by the strike, which
began on Sunday.
On Monday Petrobras said it had lost 273,000 barrels a day
of crude output, or about 13 percent of its Brazilian output. It
has made no formal estimate for output since then.
The cuts have already caused the biggest strike-induced hit
to Petrobras' crude output since a 32-day strike in 1995 that
led to lines at gas stations and military occupation of
refineries. The latest strike is also likely to increase
pressure on a company hobbled by a vast corruption scandal and
struggling under $130 billion of debt, the largest in the world
oil industry.
"This is serious because it is happening in the midst of
Brazil's worst economic crisis in decades and in the middle of
Petrobras' worst crisis ever," said Adriano Pires, head of the
Brazilian Infrastructure Institute, a Rio de Janeiro Energy
research company.
"It's like the unions are saying, 'Hey, Petrobras is in
intensive care. Let's pull the plug!'" he added.
Petrobras management has said in the past that it can
normally maintain operations with no impact to fuel supplies in
Brazil for a week or 10 days at the most.
Workers seek to block planned asset sales, reverse budget
cuts and protect Petrobras' right to lead the bulk of new
offshore oil development. Petrobras has offered an 8.1 percent
salary increase, but wages are not the key issue, union
representatives say.
"This movement is a clear and open criticism of the
government's economic policies," said Deyvid Bacelar, a union
activist and worker representative on Petrobras' board of
directors.
Those goals, some of which can only be guaranteed by
Brazil's Congress, will be hard for Petrobras to meet.
Without $50 billion of planned assets sales and cuts to a
five-year investment plan that was recently the world's largest,
Petrobras risks being unable pay its massive debts, Chief
Executive Aldemir Bendine told Congress last month.
If prolonged, the strike will worsen the company's struggles
to raise output and reduce debt, the Standard & Poor's
debt-rating agency said on Wednesday.
The government has little money or credit to help Petrobras
as it grapples with a gaping fiscal deficit. Officials are
counting on growing oil output to close the gap.
