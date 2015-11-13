(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 13 Leaders of Brazil's main
oilworkers' union said on Thursday that a contract offer from
Petrobras falls short of their demands and sought a meeting with
the company's chief executive officer to discuss their requests.
Meanwhile the 12-day strike will go on, said FUP, as
Brazil's largest oilworkers union federation is known, in a
statement.
In recent days the strike has reduced output by about
115,000 barrels a day, or about 5.5 percent of daily output
before the strike began Nov 1.
FUP's national council will meet on Friday to debate any
response to a letter sent late Tuesday to Aldemir Bendine, chief
executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is
formally known.
Petrobras offered the workers a 9.54 percent wage hike on
Wednesday, about half of the 18 percent demand from the union.
The union, though, has said that wages were not its principal
demand.
If the union can arrange a meeting with Petrobras, they plan
to seek guarantees that strikers will not be punished for
walking off the job, that they will be paid for the days they
striked and that workers at a unit in Brazil's Paraná state have
their contract brought in line with those at FUP.
The strike has become the biggest stoppage in two decades at
Petrobras. It was launched by a union seeking to remove all
non-government investors from the company and cut foreign
participation in the oil industry.
FUP has asked for Petrobras to tear up a five-year
investment plan that slashes spending and seeks to sell assets
in an effort to cut about $130 billion of debt, the largest of
any oil company in the world. On Thursday Petrobras reported a
$1 billion third-quarter loss.
Petrobras has offered to set up a joint union-management
committee to discuss these demands after the union returns to
work.
Petrobras is cutting back investment in the face of falling
oil prices, a weak Brazilian currency and as it tries to regain
investor confidence after a giant price-fixing, bribery and
political kick-back scandal which caused costs to soar and led
to billions in corruption-related losses.
Production cuts reached as high as 273,000 barrels a day at
the beginning of the walkout, according to Petrobras. The union
says those estimates are low and that losses were as high as
400,000 barrels a day or 19 percent of pre-strike output.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount, additional reporting by Marta
Nogueira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Diane Craft and Himani
Sarkar)