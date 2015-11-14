SAO PAULO Nov 14 Key regional oilworker unions
in Brazil's Campos Basin and at the Reduc refinery outside of
Rio de Janeiro voted on Saturday to ignore calls by the
country's largest oilworkers' union to end a strike which
started 14 days ago.
Leaders of the largest oilworkers' union known as FUP on
Friday proposed ending the most disruptive strike in 20 years at
state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or
Petrobras.
Sindipetro Norte Fluminense, the union for oilworkers that
run most of the platforms in the Campos Basin voted early on
Saturday to continue their strike despite FUP's call to end it.
The Campos Basin accounts for more than 60 percent of Brazil's
oil output.
The Sindipetro Norte Fluminense said on its website that
members voted 601 to 192 to continue the strike.
Sindipetro Caxias, the union that represents most of the
workers employed at the Refinery in Duque de Caxias, outside of
Rio, also voted today to continue the strike.
Other oilworker unions in Rio Grande do Norte state and Rio
Grande do Sul state have already voted to end the strike in
accordance to FUP's recommendation.
"FUP considers the strike a victory, but the local unions
and their workers are autonomous," said union spokeswoman
Alessandra Muteira, She added that the workers at Duque de
Caxias want Petrobras to pay them for all the days while they
were on strike instead of just half as is currently proposed.
Union representatives at Sindipetro Norte Fluminense did not
respond to calls for comment Saturday afternoon.
When oilworkers began their strike Nov. 1, their main
grievance regarded Petrobras' plans to cut investments and sell
assets to bring its massive $130 billion debt under control.
Petrobras on Thursday reported a $1.01 billion third-quarter
loss, the third loss in the past five quarters.
In the latest negotiations, oilworkers secured a 9.5 percent
wage hike in the negotiations and got Petrobras to agree to set
up a worker-management committee to explore ways to restore
investments.
