BRASILIA Nov 6 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said it reduced the lost oil output from a union strike to 115,000 barrels on Friday.

Petroleo Brasileiro said in a statement that it has scheduled meeting with union representatives for Monday to seek a resolution to the labor dispute that began on Sunday in which unions are protesting against the sale of company assets.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft)