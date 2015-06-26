Akzo Nobel CEO says PPG proposal is insufficient
AMSTERDAM, April 3 Akzo Nobel CEO Ton Buechner repeated on Monday his opposition to a March 20 takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries, saying he sees no merit in negotiating with PPG.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 Brazil's president of the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, said on Friday that a requirement in the national oil law that state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, participate in all subsalt exploration and production blocks will be corrected. (Reporting by Rodrigo Vigo Gaier; Writing by Reese Ewing)
QUITO, April 3 Socialist candidate Lenin Moreno on Monday celebrated victory in Ecuador's presidential election, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but his conservative challenger demanded a recount as supporters took to the streets in protest.