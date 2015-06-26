(Adds details on subsalt rule, process of correcting it,
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 Brazil's president of
the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, said on Friday that a
requirement in the national oil law that state-run oil producer
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras,
participate in all subsalt exploration and production blocks
will be "corrected."
Under the current legislation in Brazil, Petrobras must hold
at least a 30 percent stake and function as operator in any new
subsalt oil block that is auctioned by the government.
This requirement has put undue pressure on the company's
capital. Petrobras has been struggling to meet its production
goals and manage its growing debt load, even before it became
the center of Brazil's biggest corruption scandal in history.
Under an earlier law in Brazil, Petrobras was not required
to be a partner or operator in subsalt fields, or rock
formations beneath layers of salt that may contain oil.
"We were wrong when we changed the oil law from a concession
model to a production sharing regime," Cunha said. "The
requirement that Petrobras (hold 30 percent of all subsalt
blocks) will be corrected. As for the change in the (overall)
oil regime, I don't know."
Petrobras shares rose after Cunha's comments and are trading
up 4 percent at 13.11 reais on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.
Cunha said the Senate should vote next week on a bill to
remove the requirement that Petrobras be at least a 30 percent
partner in all subsalt fields, after which the bill would go to
the lower house.
The congressman said he was also in favor of eliminating the
requirement that Petrobras be the operator in all subsalt fields
as well, but that it was not for him to decide.
"If it were my choice, this would be eliminated too," Cunha
said. "Changing the production sharing regime will be difficult
but removing the 30 percent requirement, yes. That is possible."
