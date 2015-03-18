ZURICH, March 18 Switzerland's attorney general
said it has released $120 million of assets frozen as part of
probes into state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
to be returned to Brazil.
"The release of over $120 million reflects Switzerland's
clear intention to take a stand against the misuse of its
financial centre for criminal purposes and to return funds of
criminal origin to their rightful owners," the attorney general
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Allegations of corruption at Petrobras have rocked Brazil,
where the country's main opposition party said on Tuesday it
would call on the Supreme Court to investigate President Dilma
Rousseff's involvement.
Rousseff has denied knowing about corruption at Petrobras as
chairwoman of its board from 2003 to 2010 when much of the
alleged graft occurred and has urged a thorough investigation.
