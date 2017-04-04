(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 4 In September, police
investigating a wave of killings in the northern Rio de Janeiro
suburbs followed a tip to the isolated scrubland near the
massive Duque de Caxias oil refinery.
Police presumed the killings were linked to turf battles
between criminal gangs in the run-up to municipal elections the
following month.
They found a different explanation buried beneath the grass:
a system of tubes to siphon fuel from underground pipelines
leading from the refinery, owned by state-run oil company
Petrobras.
Some of the killings, police said, were part of a power
struggle between rival gangs earnings millions of dollars a year
from stealing crude oil, diesel and gasoline and selling it on a
thriving black market.
The discovery highlighted a fast-growing criminal enterprise
in Brazil's oil heartland, between Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
From just one recorded incident in 2014, the number of thefts
and attempted thefts from Petrobras rose to 14 in 2015 - before
jumping five-fold to 73 last year, the company told Reuters.
The racket is part of a larger crime wave in Brazil, and
especially Rio, amid the country's worst recession on record.
Investigators believe the oil and fuel thefts were
masterminded by the city's powerful militias - often made up of
retired or off-duty cops - as they seek to move away from terror
and violence to lower-profile crimes following a crackdown by
authorities in recent years.
The thieves' methods range from hijacking tanker trucks to
tapping the company's more than 11,000 kilometers of pipelines -
and processing stolen crude at their own secret refineries.
"Not even Petrobras knows exactly how much is being stolen,"
said Giniton Lages, the Rio police chief who led the
investigation at Duque de Caxias. "It's a huge business, moving
millions of reais."
INSIDE JOB
While oil theft - often with environmental damage from the
accompanying spills - is commonplace in regions like the Niger
Delta of Nigeria, it has not traditionally been a problem in
Brazil.
The thefts add to the steep challenges facing Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as the Rio-based firm is formally known. Amid
weak oil prices, the company is scaling back under new CEO Pedro
Parente and trying to emerge from a $100 million pile of debt.
For the past three years, the state-run company has been hit
by a sprawling investigation into corruption and political
kickbacks in its dealings with construction firms.
Police suspect corruption in the oil thefts as well. The
taps and pipes near the Duque de Caxias refinery were so
precisely engineered that investigators concluded the thieves
must have had help from inside Petrobras.
"They knew what type of fuel was inside each pipe and what
was the ideal point to place a tap without the change of
pressure in the tube raising the attention of the company's
security system," Lages said.
Petrobras, whose production of about 2.8 million barrels a
day makes it one of the world's top 10 oil companies, said it
was working with police to identify any employees or
ex-employees that may have been involved in the crimes.
"In 2016, there was a startling increase in theft from our
pipelines," said Rodrigo Spagnolo, head of pipeline maintenance
at Transpetro, Petrobras' transport subsidiary.
The company, however, said the robberies had no material
impact on its earnings. Petrobras reported revenues of $81
billion last year.
RUTHLESS GANGS
The militias in Rio de Janeiro emerged to combat drug gangs
in the city's violent hillside favelas. But they evolved into
criminal organizations preying on those impoverished
communities, controlling everything from real estate and
electricity to cable TV. Some of the leaders entered local
politics.
In the wake of high-profile killings at the end of the last
decade - prompting a government crackdown - the militia have
maintained a lower profile, said Ignacio Cano, a professor at
the state university of Rio de Janeiro and a member of its
Laboratory for the Analysis of Violence.
"Stealing fuel was not typically a crime associated with
militia, but they must see an opportunity for making millions,"
he said. "It's unusual for them to operate outside the territory
they control."
Most oil and fuel thefts reported by Petrobras in 2016 took
place on the populous Sao Paulo-Rio de Janeiro axis, which
groups five of the company’s biggest refineries.
In Rio de Janeiro, thefts tripled last year to 33. Five of
the incidents caused oil spills, Petrobras said.
Police arrested 13 people for the Duque de Caxias refinery
scam, including two military police officers. A judge has issued
warrants for 26 others.
The gang, set up in June 2015, stole 14 million litres (3.6
million gallons) of fuel last year, worth an estimated 33
million reais ($11 million), prosecutors said.
Police believe the Rio branch of the gang was headed by
Caxias Denilson Silva Pessanha, a former city councillor in
Duque de Caxias and the owner of illegal gasoline stations. Such
service stations, operating without a license or a distribution
contract with a fuel supplier, have become more common in
Brazilian cities in recent years.
Pessanha, a fugitive, is wanted for torture and attempted
homicide. Reuters attempts to locate an attorney for him were
not successful.
Transpetro said it was investing in more security, but Rio
de Janeiro police say the company remains an easy target.
"The company's security officials who we have spoken to
admit there is little they can do," Lages said. "This involves
armed gangs, and private security can do little about it because
they are afraid."
A SECRET REFINERY
While Brazil's high unemployment and deep recession could be
driving the thefts, Lages said, another motivation is the low
risk of capture and punishment.
Convictions are unlikely to result in imprisonment because
Brazil's jails are chronically overcrowded.
"You might get a bit of community service time, so this is
profitable and not much trouble," Lages said.
Police are trying to classify the robberies as environmental
crimes, which can carry up to five years in prison in cases
where the pollution threatens humans or animals.
The 13 people arrested in the Duque de Caxias refinery
thefts were charged with forming a criminal enterprise, which
also carries stiffer penalties.
The scale of the crime has surprised police. At the end of
last year, they uncovered a secret refinery in Boituva, Sao
Paulo state, one of the installations used to process stolen
crude.
Video images show a large complex, with four giant storage
tanks surrounded by a complex mesh of pipes, and a vast
forecourt filled with unmarked tanker trucks.
"The gang was stealing oil from Petrobras' pipelines in Rio
de Janeiro, filling trucks and taking it to these secret
refineries," said Sao Paulo police chief Emerson Martins.
The fuel would then be sold to illegal service stations and
to small-scale vendors in rural towns or city slums, police say.
The criminals sometimes use water trucks to transport the
stolen cargo without drawing suspicion. In reaction, Brazil's
Federal Highway Police have increased roadblocks on highways
between Rio and Sao Paulo.
"The militia has rushed headfirst into this business," said
Jose Helio Macedo, a spokesman for the police agency. "We are
trying to curb it."
($1 = 3.1732 reais)
(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn; Writing by Daniel Flynn
and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Brian Thevenot)