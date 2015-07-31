SAO PAULO, July 30 The lawyer behind the plea
bargain deals that helped investigators unearth a
multi-billion-dollar corruption scandal at Brazilian state-run
oil firm Petrobras said on Thursday she closed her
law firm because she felt threatened by a congressional
committee.
"For the security of my family, of my children, I decided to
end my career in the law," the lawyer, Beatriz Catta Preta, said
in an interview broadcast on TV Globo.
She said she had not received death threats but that threats
had come in a "roundabout away."
Catta Preta abruptly dropped all her clients, including
those involved in the massive price-fixing, bribery and
political kickback scandal at Petrobras and left for Miami on
holiday earlier this month.
A congressional committee investigating Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, as Petrobras is formally known, had summoned Catta Preta to
answer questions on the fees she charged clients.
Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the Brazilian
Bar Association and ruled that Catta Preta did not have to
testify because of attorney-client privilege.
She negotiated plea deals for nine defendants in the
Petrobras case, including Paulo Roberto Costa, former head of
the company's refining and supply division, the first former
Petrobras executive to admit to graft in contracts with
engineering firms.
In April, Costa was sentenced to seven years and six months
in prison for money laundering and racketeering but will serve
only one year in house arrest because of his cooperation.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler)