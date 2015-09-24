SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Transocean Ltd., a
top offshore drilling company, has been mentioned in testimony
in a corruption investigation focused on Brazil's state-run oil
firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Brazilian court
documents showed.
Former Petrobras executive Eduardo Costa Vaz Musa, who is
collaborating with prosecutors in the southern city of Curitiba,
said in plea bargain testimony that he was offered payments in
2007, if the Switzerland-based company won a drillship contract.
According to court documents made public this week, Musa
told prosecutors he began receiving payments in 2012 after
Transocean won a contract to operate the Petrobras 10,000
drilling rig.
Among the people Musa said he discussed receiving payments
with was a man who identified himself as a representative of
Transocean.
Transocean said in a statement that it has a long-standing
commitment to uphold the highest standards for corporate ethics
and compliance and requires employees and everyone making visits
on its behalf to adhere to high standards for integrity.
Shares in Transocean fell 4.8 percent on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Prosecutors say more than a dozen foreign firms are being
investigated in the Petrobras probe and many are collaborating.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Additional reporting by Terry
Wade in Houston; Editing by Christian Plumb)