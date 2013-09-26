BRASILIA, Sept 25 Brazil's national oil workers
federation (FUP) said on Wednesday that state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileira SA had presented it with an offer
one month into contract negotiations that did not address its
wage demands.
Petrobras had not come up with a formal wage proposal or
addressed health, security and outsourcing issues, the FUP said
in a statement, describing the offer as a "pseudo proposal".
The union has said it plans to hold a 24-hour strike on Oct.
3, the company's 60th anniversary, to push for better pay and
work conditions, oppose outsourcing and to protest against the
planned Oct. 21 auction of the large Libra offshore oil
prospect.
The FUP statement said company representatives had told the
union it would receive a complete proposal in the week of Oct.
7.
Petrobras officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.