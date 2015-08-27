RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 27 Management at
state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA recommended
the company's board in a recent meeting to delay a planned
initial public offering plan of its fuel distribution unit due
to souring market conditions, a source with direct knowledge of
the situation said on Thursday.
This month, the company known as Petrobras said the BR
Distribuidora IPO hinged on global and domestic market
conditions. Management told the board that strategic decisions,
such as the IPO of BR Distribuidora SA unit, need to take into
account the impact of the current market situation on those
plans, said source, who requested anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
