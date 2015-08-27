(Updates with details on offering, media reports throughout)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 27 Management at
state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA has urged the
company's board to delay a planned initial public offering of
its fuel distribution unit as market conditions soured, a person
with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.
Management told the board that the impact of market turmoil
on strategic decisions like BR Distribuidora SA's listing should
be analyzed more carefully, said the source, who requested
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. The company
known as Petrobras announced BR Distribuidora's planned listing
on Aug. 7.
The source's remarks underscore growing doubts within
Petrobras about the deal, which has attracted great interest
from foreign and local investors. Last week, the minutes of a
recent board meeting showed that Chairman Murilo Ferreira
questioned whether the BR Distribuidora IPO was the best option
to help Petrobras reduce its swelling debt.
Petrobras declined to comment.
Reuters recently reported that the BR Distribuidora IPO,
which controls Brazil's largest gasoline, ethanol and diesel
service-station network, could take place as early as October.
Petrobras is disposing of $15.1 billion of assets it
considers non-essential by the end of next year as part of an
effort to trim its $132 billion debt, the largest of any oil
company.
UBS Securities analysts recently valued BR Distribuidora at
about $10 billion.
Petrobras had hired Citigroup Inc to advise on
strategic options for BR Distribuidora, a source told Reuters
last month. Citigroup is working on the IPO plan with the
investment-banking units of Banco Bradesco SA, Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA, Banco do Brasil SA,
Morgan Stanley & Co and Bank of America Corp,
that source added.
Preferred shares of Petrobras surged 7 percent to 8.70 reais
on Thursday, mainly because of improving sentiment in global
equity markets.
