SAO PAULO Jan 26 Brazilian state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA could take a charge of about 52
billion reais ($20 billion) in its delayed third-quarter results
to reduce the value of some assets, a Veja magazine blog said on
Monday.
The impairment equals 42 percent of the market value of
Petrobras, as the company is known, Veja's Mercados
blog said, citing sources close to the company. A Petrobras
spokeswoman declined to comment on the report but reiterated the
company's plan to release third-quarter results on Tuesday.
On Friday, O Globo newspaper reported that a 10 billion real
write-off and a 30 percent cut in capital spending this year
were under consideration to help Petrobras preserve cash amid
the impact of a contract-fixing, bribery and political kickback
scandal. Petrobras faces limited access to financial markets as
a result of the scandal and falling oil prices.
Petrobras pledged to invest about $44 billion a year under a
five-year, $221 billion investment plan announced last year, but
it warned in December that it would cut spending.
Veja's Mercados blog did not specify which areas would be
targeted in the write-off. The blog also said Petrobras hired
Deloitte Consulting LLP to help decide the "size and scope" of
planned impairments.
Third-quarter results, originally scheduled for release in
November, were delayed after a probe of corruption at Petrobras
led auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers to refuse to certify the
company's accounts.
Reuters reported on Jan. 6 that Petrobras' third-quarter
results were likely to reflect the full amount of write-downs
from the scandal.
Police, prosecutors and suspects arrested in the case said
Petrobras executives conspired with construction and engineering
companies to inflate the value of contracts for refineries,
ships and other goods and services.
They said some of the excess charges were then kicked back
to executives, politicians and political parties as bribes and
campaign contributions. About 40 people have been arrested in
the case, including three former Petrobras senior executives and
senior executives of some of Brazil's largest construction and
engineering companies.
($1 = 2.5905 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)