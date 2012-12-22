* Reports estimate 2012 deficit to reach $11.8 bln
* Shortfall seen rising 30 pct to 17.2 bln in 2013
* Deficit sparked by gov't fuel-price freeze -paper
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 22 Brazil faces record trade
deficits in petroleum products in 2012 and 2013 as a result of
government fuel-price controls, problems with its refining
system and rising consumer demand, the Folha de S. Paulo
newspaper reported on Saturday.
Brazil's petroleum and refined products trade deficit will
reach $11.8 billion in 2012, the biggest since at least 1995,
Folha said. The paper cited a report from Tendências
Consultoria, a Brazilian economic-research company.
The year 1995 is the earliest period available in the trade
database maintained by Brazil's commerce and development
ministry, the paper said.
Tendências expects the petroleum and fuels deficit to rise
46 percent to $17.2 billion in 2013.
State-controlled Petrobras, Brazil's only refiner
and principal oil producer, will likely record a petroleum trade
deficit of $9.8 billion, 30 percent more than in 2011, Folha
reported, citing Tendências.
Brazil became a net exporter of petroleum in 2009, but
government policy has helped slow oil development and undermine
use of ethanol, which was, until recently, the most used fuel
for passenger vehicles.
The deficits come despite the discovery of giant, new
offshore oil reserves and billions in investment to develop them
and expand output from exiting fields.
Brazil produced 2.45 million barrels of oil and natural gas
equivalent a day (boepd) in October. About 91 percent of that
was produced by Petrobras.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Nick Zieminski)